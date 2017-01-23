Lawmaker facing sexual harassment com...

Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints won't testify

12 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa, top, sits in the Oklahoma House in Oklahoma City. Kirby, who has been the subject of sexual harassment complaints, said Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, he will not testify before a special closed-door House committee looking into the allegations and the use of government funds to settle with one of his accusers.

