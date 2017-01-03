Laksa scores 37 to lead No. 22 South Florida women to win
Kitija Laksa scored 37 points to lead No. 22 South Florida over Tulsa 84-68 on Saturday night for the Bulls' fifth consecutive win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|7 hr
|Eternal truth
|15
|church of satan
|7 hr
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Jan 4
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|hey
|163
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC