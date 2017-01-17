Judge Sentences Tulsa Man For Sexuall...

Judge Sentences Tulsa Man For Sexually Abusing Girl In 2011

Adam Zilm, 35, is headed to prison for 36 years for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl in 2011. No one cried harder at the news, than the victim, who is now 15 and says it was all a misunderstanding.

