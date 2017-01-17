Judge Sentences Tulsa Man For Sexually Abusing Girl In 2011
Adam Zilm, 35, is headed to prison for 36 years for sexually abusing an 11-year old girl in 2011. No one cried harder at the news, than the victim, who is now 15 and says it was all a misunderstanding.
