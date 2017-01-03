Judge Agrees To Dismiss Charge Against Former Wagoner County Sheriff
Judge Agrees To Dismiss Charge Against Former Wagoner County She - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The extortion was dropped, but a judge ordered Colbert to stand trial on the two bribery charges, both felonies; and, if convicted, he's facing up to 25 years in prison. "For him to be continually demonized, and let that sit, it's not fair to him or the public.
