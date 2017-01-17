INTREN Safety Culture Allows Fourth INTREN Department to Reach...
Marking the specialty utility contractor's fourth departmental safety achievement in five months, INTREN's Midwest South Tulsa, Okla., department reached one-year incident-free as of January 13, 2017. The department successfully completed 365 days of work without an OSHA-recordable or an at-fault utility damage.
Read more at Electric Energy Online.
