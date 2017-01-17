INTREN Safety Culture Allows Fourth INTREN Department to Reach...

INTREN Safety Culture Allows Fourth I...

Marking the specialty utility contractor's fourth departmental safety achievement in five months, INTREN's Midwest South Tulsa, Okla., department reached one-year incident-free as of January 13, 2017. The department successfully completed 365 days of work without an OSHA-recordable or an at-fault utility damage.

