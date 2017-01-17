Happy Birthday, Tulsa! City turns 119
Happy 119th Birthday, Tulsa! The city was founded on this day in 1898. This photo shows main street in 1890.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|6 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|hey
|165
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Mon
|TrkDriver
|2
|Help a local Oklahoma road racing team beat som...
|Mon
|Soonerbillz
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC