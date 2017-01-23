'Hamilton' Musical Coming To Tulsa In August
Patrons who buy tickets to the upcoming season will get the first crack at tickets to what will be next season's biggest show, the Tony-award winning musical 'Hamilton. "It is really just so exciting, to have really the greatest musical to come along in years, coming to Tulsa so soon after being on Broadway," said Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum.
