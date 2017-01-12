Freezing rain causes accidents, closu...

Freezing rain causes accidents, closures in southern Plains

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A pedestrian shields herself from freezing rain in downtown Bartlesville, Okla., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. An ice storm is expected to hit the area today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10) 9 hr Chief Bell of the... 131
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... Thu hesays 1
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Thu Anonymous 6
I can't let go is stupid Jan 8 Eternal truth 18
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 8 Chamber member 2
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC