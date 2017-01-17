Four Tulsa area drug offenders among last group of Obama commutations
President Barack Obama lessened the sentences of 330 federal drug offenders on Thursday. It's his last major act as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|3 hr
|BSonthis
|1
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|8 hr
|Wang
|3
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|Annonomous
|7
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|pampeterson
|48
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Bigboy
|53
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|17 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC