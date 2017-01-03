Former TU Student To Be Extradited From Texas To Face Rape Charges
A former University of Tulsa student facing 24 charges - including rape - will be extradited to Oklahoma from San Antonio, a Bexar County district court official confirmed to News On 6. A hearing was held in Bexar County District Court last week for Luis Alberto Molina, 19, and the extradition order was entered Thursday, January 5, 2017, according to Donna McKinney, Bexar County District Clerk. Molina was charged in October with 24 charges including rape by instrumentation, sexual battery, peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment, first-degree burglary and attempted rape in connection with a string of incidents in October where police said Molina raped one woman and touched several more in on-campus housing.
