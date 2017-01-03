Firefighters Urge Fire Safety As OK Temperatures Turn Cold
The below-freezing temperatures we have right now mean everyone is using their heaters to stay warm. Firefighters say they've already fought three fires caused by space heaters in the last two weeks and encourage people to be careful with those.
