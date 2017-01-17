Felon arrested in drug bust at Broken Arrow park

Rickey Flanagan was arrested in Broken Arrow Saturday Police said he is accused of trafficking meth at Haikey Creek Park Police said Rickey Flanagan had 23 grams of meth and 5 grams of marijuana when an officer arrested him at Haikey Creek Park on Saturday. An officer saw Flanagan's driver pull into the park when it was closed, around 2 a.m. and drive up to them to find out why they were there, police said.

