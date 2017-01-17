Felon arrested in drug bust at Broken Arrow park
Rickey Flanagan was arrested in Broken Arrow Saturday Police said he is accused of trafficking meth at Haikey Creek Park Police said Rickey Flanagan had 23 grams of meth and 5 grams of marijuana when an officer arrested him at Haikey Creek Park on Saturday. An officer saw Flanagan's driver pull into the park when it was closed, around 2 a.m. and drive up to them to find out why they were there, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Sat
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC