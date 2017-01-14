Family of a man killed in a drunk driving accident wants suspect found
The family of a man killed last October in a drunk driving accident is still heartbroken and wants the man who ran into him to turn himself in to police. Gabriel Stone, 27, was hit and killed by a car while riding his motorcycle around Pine and Memorial The man accused of killing Stone, Timothy Harris, 57, of Bixby crashed into a utility pole after he hit the back of Stone's motorcycle.
