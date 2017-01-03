Employees locked in freezer during Tulsa Taco Bueno robbery
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|church of satan
|10 hr
|Satans first mate
|98
|I can't let go is stupid
|Fri
|Eternal truth
|14
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Jan 4
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|hey
|163
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC