Eli Young Band Loses Tour Bus In Fire
A band set to play Tulsa's Cains Ballroom next month, posted a video early Wednesday of their tour bus going up in flames. The Eli Young Band posted the video on its Twitter feed saying they are glad Randy, their driver was not injured in the fire which occurred just outside of Topeka, Kansas.
