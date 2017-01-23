Elderly man dies following south Tuls...

Elderly man dies following south Tulsa auto-pedestrian collision

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A driver reportedly hit an elderly gentleman near 71st and Mingo and kept on going. However, police say the driver did return a short time later.

