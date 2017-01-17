Doctor, Parent Warn Of Increasing RSV Cases In Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Dr. Alka Sood said, "This year we've had a lot of RSV and a lot of hospital admissions because of that." There are more cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus in Green Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.