Detention officer beat unconscious, Tulsa man charged

The state filed charges Dec. 30 against Timothy Worthington Worthington allegedly punched a detention officer until he lost consciousness and injured his shoulder The assault allegedly happened on Christmas Day Worthington is currently awaiting trial on robbery by force or fear charges, among others

