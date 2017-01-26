DAPL Protesters Hold Rally In Downtown Tulsa
Protesters continue to camp in North Dakota, near the site of the contentious pipeline project that President Trump is pushing to finish. Between 150 and 200 people were at the rally for about two hours at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park protesting.
