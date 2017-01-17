Copper Thieves Strike Again As City R...

Copper Thieves Strike Again As City Repairs Highway Street Lights

The City is still finishing installation on the east end of the highway, which is why the lights are sometimes on during the day - they're in testing mode. Workers are installing LED lights; and while they were finishing on the west end, thieves took the copper wiring - that's why they're not working - they deactivated the circuit from the IDL to Delaware.

