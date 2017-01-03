Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Tulsa Officials Following Crutcher Shooting
According to a news release, an investigation revealed Jeffrey Stevens from East Lyme, Connecticut, used the internet to threaten to kill local law enforcement, a prosecutor, a judge and their immediate families. The release says it happened between September 19, 2016, and September 22, 2016, in wake of the Terence Crutcher shooting.
