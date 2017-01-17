Cold case: Death of woman on Twin Bridges gets new scrutiny

State Police say they hope the public can help them solve the killing of Terri Kay Roark, Texas woman whose body was found on Northway bridge nearly 30 years ago State Police say this duffel bag found just north of Northway Exit 11 in Malta was linked to the body of a woman who was found dead on the Twin Bridges on March 29, 1988 State Police say this duffel bag found just north of Northway Exit 11 in Malta was linked to the body of a woman who was found dead on the Twin Bridges on March 29, 1988 State Police said they're still trying to figure out who killed a woman with no connection to the Northeast who was found dead 28 years ago on the shoulder of the Northway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.