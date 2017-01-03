Cleaner rescued from duct work of Tulsa restaurant
A man got stuck in restaurant duct work He was supposed to be cleaning a Golden Corral on 21st He locked himself out and was trying to get back in through the ventilation system Other cleaning crew members called for help He was rescued after being stuck 20 minutes
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09)
|Sun
|coleen
|8
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|9
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Sun
|Chamber member
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC