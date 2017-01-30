City of Tulsa receives award for tornado damage relief
The city of Tulsa received an award for tornado damage relief. After a March tornado hit areas of north Tulsa, the city partnered with Tulsa County to form a relief team to help uninsured homeowners with home repairs.
