Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway ...

Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway In Tulsa Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway In Tulsa Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The cars are being rolled in and the final pieces are being put together to make sure the 31st Lucas Oil Chili Bowl nationals keeps on moving. Ross Wece is one of the near 400 racers expected to take to the dirt track in a mini race car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Sun coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sun Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Sun Chamber member 2
church of satan Sat Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Sat Jamie Dundee 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,519

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC