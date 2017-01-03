Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway In Tulsa Tuesday
Chili Bowl Nationals To Get Underway In Tulsa Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The cars are being rolled in and the final pieces are being put together to make sure the 31st Lucas Oil Chili Bowl nationals keeps on moving. Ross Wece is one of the near 400 racers expected to take to the dirt track in a mini race car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09)
|Sun
|coleen
|8
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|9
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Sun
|Chamber member
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC