Cedric Poore Sentenced For Murdering Four Women In Tulsa

9 hrs ago

A judge sentenced Cedric Poore to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for murdering four women in 2013. Last month, a Tulsa County jury convicted Poore of murdering sisters Rebeika Powell and Kayetie Melchor as well as Misty Nunley and Julie Jackson in January of 2013 at the Savanna Landing apartments, which were known as the Fairmont Terrace apartments at the time.

