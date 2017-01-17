Bullet Ricochets Off Metal Plate In Cherokee County Man's Neck; Sister Arrested
A bullet ricocheted after striking a metal plate in a Cherokee County man's neck, according to law enforcement. Authorities say the plate in Robert Thurman's neck may have saved him from paralysis or worse.
