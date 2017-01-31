Bricks of cocaine discovered aboard American Airlines plane in Oklahoma
Law enforcement are investigating how seven bricks of cocaine got aboard an American Airlines flight from Colombia to the United States. A technician at the airline's maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma made the discovery Sunday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
