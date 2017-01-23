Breezy And Warm With Elevated Fire Danger
Our pattern will bring two troughs near the state for the next few days, but no precipitation will be likely for the remainder of the week, and possibly not until sometime late next week. Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average again today along with strong south to southwest winds and increasing fire danger issues.
