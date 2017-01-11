Betty Shelby Asks For New Preliminary...

Betty Shelby Asks For New Preliminary Hearing In Terence Crutcher Shooting

Attorneys for Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby asked a judge to grant her a new preliminary hearing, if he won't drop the charge against her. A judge ruled in late November that Shelby would have to stand trial after shooting and killing Terence Crutcher near 36th Street North and Lewis on September 16, 2016.

