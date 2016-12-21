AT&T/DIRECTV removes FOX23, My41 from local channel lineup
FOX23 and My41 are no longer available to AT&T U-Verse and DIRECTV customers after contract negotiations failed before the 2 a.m. Jan. 1 cutoff. We're just as disappointed as our viewers that KOKI-TV & KMYT-TV have been dropped from AT&T's and DIRECTV's video services.
