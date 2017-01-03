Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states with lowest gas prices
AAA Oklahoma said Monday the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Arkansas was $2.16, the sixth lowest in the nation. Oklahoma's price of $2.17 was the nation's eighth lowest.
