Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states wi...

Arkansas, Oklahoma among 10 states with lowest gas prices

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

AAA Oklahoma said Monday the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Arkansas was $2.16, the sixth lowest in the nation. Oklahoma's price of $2.17 was the nation's eighth lowest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) 22 hr coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Sun Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Sun Chamber member 2
church of satan Sat Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Sat Jamie Dundee 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC