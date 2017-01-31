Affidavit Reveals New Details In Abuse Of Tulsa Baby

A 7-month-old girl was left blind and in critical condition after her father violently shook her in December, and the baby's mother saw her injuries and continued to let the man be around her children, court documents state. Jason Faris Scott and Tressie Rose Shaffer were arrested January 24 by Tulsa Police after a Tulsa County District Court judge issued warrants for their arrests.

