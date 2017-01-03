2-Year-Old Frees Twin After Dresser P...

2-Year-Old Frees Twin After Dresser Pins Him

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports 2-year-old twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were playing in their room in Orem, Utah, last week when Brock got pinned beneath a dresser. Parents Ricky and Kayli Shoff told KUTV they didn't hear the commotion, and only realized what an ordeal their twins had been through when they saw the video they had been recording of the two in their room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 29 min hey 163
church of satan Tue Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Mon Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Sun adiane501 24
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Dec 30 U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 30 Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Dec 29 Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC