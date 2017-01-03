2-Year-Old Frees Twin After Dresser Pins Him
CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports 2-year-old twins Bodie and Brock Shoff were playing in their room in Orem, Utah, last week when Brock got pinned beneath a dresser. Parents Ricky and Kayli Shoff told KUTV they didn't hear the commotion, and only realized what an ordeal their twins had been through when they saw the video they had been recording of the two in their room.
