Warm, Wet & Windy Christmas With Slight Chance Of Storms

Warm, windy, and potentially stormy: Probably not the first things that come to mind when you think Christmas weather, but that's how Christmas Day 2016 is shaping up across Green Country! Temperatures are off to a record warm start for our Christmas Day morning as we continue to surge into the 60s. Areas of off-and-on drizzle and isolated light showers will be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon, with south-southeast winds becoming quite strong as well.

