Warm, Wet & Windy Christmas With Slight Chance Of Storms
Warm, windy, and potentially stormy: Probably not the first things that come to mind when you think Christmas weather, but that's how Christmas Day 2016 is shaping up across Green Country! Temperatures are off to a record warm start for our Christmas Day morning as we continue to surge into the 60s. Areas of off-and-on drizzle and isolated light showers will be possible throughout the morning and early afternoon, with south-southeast winds becoming quite strong as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|1 hr
|Eternal truth
|90
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|14 hr
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Sun
|Shaggy Dog
|6
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|53
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC