Tulsan killed by flu
One person in Tulsa County has died from the flu 21 Tulsans have been hospitalized in the current season A Johnston County resident died of the flu just over a week ago Infant dies of starvation after parents overdose Gallup names 'Most Admired Woman' and 'Most Admired Man' of 2016 Police: Collinsville teen posed as FBI agent to receive services from prostitutes Troopers: Lights out on Highway 75 may have been factor in juvenile pedestrian's death Pride of Broken Arrow heads to Rose Parade This brings the current season's total to 2 deaths statewide.
