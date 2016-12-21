Tulsa Tattoo Artist Says Burglars Stole His Livelihood
A business owner in the Pearl District says someone stole his livelihood. The owners say someone busted through the back wall of the Anchor And Rose Tattoo Shop, taking out the air conditioning unit to get in and going straight for what they wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|Gina Reyes
|7
|church of satan
|17 hr
|Eternal truth
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Mon
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Sun
|Shaggy Dog
|6
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Alvin Boss
|53
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC