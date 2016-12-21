Tulsa Police: Portly Man In Red Enters Houses, Eats Cookies
Tulsa Police got Christmas morning off to a jolly start by posting news of "residential burglary suspect" on the loose in Tulsa. The serial burglar didn't take anything - and even left presents.
