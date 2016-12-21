Tulsa Mayor Tours Jail; Hopes To Reach Contract Deal Between City, County
It's an issue complicated by the legal troubles of former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, but Tulsa's new mayor has confidence a deal is possible - and soon. Friday, Mayor G.T. Bynum went through the jail with the sheriff and County Commissioner Ron Peters, who is leading talks for the county on a new jail contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Deb
|8
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|Thu
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|Thu
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|Wed
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Dec 28
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Gina Reyes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC