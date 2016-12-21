Tulsa hits 80: Homicide record being shattered With four more...
The week started with the story about a woman being found shot to death inside her home, along with three dogs who had also been shot, after her husband was shot and killed by police Sunday. Police said Ronald Massengale fired his shot gun at officers outside his home.
