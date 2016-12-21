Tulsa Family Asking For Help After Grandmother Killed In House Fire
Tulsa Family Asking For Help After Grandmother Killed In House F - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Donna Powers' grandchildren escaped the fire at 5th Place and Harvard, but she wasn't able to make it out. Donna Powers' grandchildren escaped the fire at 5th Place and Harvard, but she wasn't able to make it out.
