Tulsa Families Surprised With Meals, Toys
Thanks to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and SemGroup, volunteers handed out prepared boxed meals for families this holiday. They also had hats, gloves and coats available for the families who need them; and for kids, toys and board games galore.
