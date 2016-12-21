Tulsa Couple Celebrates Christmas With Miniature Snow Village
Dreams of a white Christmas in Oklahoma were dashed this year but, there's a Christmas village inside a Tulsa home where there's always snow and holiday spirit. "It's just our little fantasy village that we've had all these years," said Tulsa resident Dr. Loyd Anderson.
