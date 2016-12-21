Tulsa Call Center Works On Christmas To Assist Customers
Representatives at Tulsa's US Cellular Care Center answered about 10,000 calls for help from all over the country. A team of about 60 people at the care center worked all day to make sure Christmas gifts could be used as soon as possible.
