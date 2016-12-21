Truck Plows Through Crowd At Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing At Least 9

Truck Plows Through Crowd At Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com In this November 30, 2011 file photo, people walk past a Christmas market and shops at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany. [CBS News] At least nine people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed through a crowd at a popular Christmas Market in Berlin late Monday, police said.

