Truck Plows Through Crowd At Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing At Least 9
Truck Plows Through Crowd At Christmas Market In Berlin, Killing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com In this November 30, 2011 file photo, people walk past a Christmas market and shops at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany. [CBS News] At least nine people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed through a crowd at a popular Christmas Market in Berlin late Monday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|6 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC