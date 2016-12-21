Triple robbery reported in south Tulsa

Triple robbery reported in south Tulsa

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Four victims of armed robbers came forward Two were robbed at the Greens of Bedford Apartments A third was robbed at the Southport Apartments A fourth victim was robbed while leaving Night Trips Three suspects were arrested; a fourth remains on the run FOX23 remains in touch with police to get any suspect information

