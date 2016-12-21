Triple robbery reported in south Tulsa
Four victims of armed robbers came forward Two were robbed at the Greens of Bedford Apartments A third was robbed at the Southport Apartments A fourth victim was robbed while leaving Night Trips Three suspects were arrested; a fourth remains on the run FOX23 remains in touch with police to get any suspect information
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|8 hr
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|19 hr
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
|Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ...
|Dec 25
|Shaggy Dog
|6
|Will the real white boys please stand up?
|Dec 25
|Alvin Boss
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC