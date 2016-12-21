Toys 'R' Us to close east Tulsa location

Toys 'R' Us to close east Tulsa location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Toys "R" Us confirmed plans to close their location in east Tulsa. It's located at 14303 East 21st Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 5 hr Eternal truth 93
Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13) Tue Gina Reyes 7
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Mon Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... Mon Gay cabolero 4
News Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ... Sun Shaggy Dog 6
Will the real white boys please stand up? Sun Alvin Boss 4
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) Sun Alvin Boss 53
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,911 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC