Three treated after fire at CityPlex Towers in south Tulsa
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|7 hr
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
|Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland...
|23 hr
|Chip Bay
|1
|Dan Kirby rescinds resignation after sexual har...
|Wed
|Gropalicious
|1
|church of satan
|Wed
|Eternal truth
|93
|Doez anyone know Tim Rogers. (Feb '13)
|Dec 27
|Gina Reyes
|7
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|Fat Little Debbie s
|7
|Out of the loop...
|Dec 26
|Gay cabolero
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC