Tennessee Man Killed In Turner Turnpike Crash Near Kellyville
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Knoxville, Tennessee man died in a crash involving his truck and an SUV late Wednesday on the Turner Turnpike near Kellyville. Troopers said in their report, both vehicles were eastbound on the turnpike at the time of the 11:10 p.m. crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the loop...
|20 hr
|Gay cabolero
|2
|church of satan
|Sat
|Satans first mate
|87
|Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ...
|Fri
|mannafromtheground
|1
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|Thu
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|Dec 22
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC