Talala Man Sentenced To Life For Robbing Three Oklahoma Banks
A federal judge has sentenced a 58-year-old Talala man to life in prison for robbing three banks in the Tulsa area in June 2016. The feds say Leaverton robbed the Arvest bank at 218 South Memorial Drive on June 18th.
